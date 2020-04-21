NEW HIRES

Maggie Roudsari joined the Gulf of Maine Research Institute as chief development officer.

Roudsari replaces long-time chief development officer Blaine Grimes, who will remain with the organization in a new role.

Roudsari comes to GMRI from the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, South Carolina, where she served as assistant director of advancement.

PROMOTIONS

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution announced the promotions of two employees to branch manager positions.

Joe Reardon was named vice president and manager of Portland and South Portland branches. He joined SBSI in 2006 and recently served as branch manager of SBSI’s Westbrook location. He lives in Saco.

Katrina Desjardins was promoted to assistant vice president, branch manager of the Westbrook branch. Desjardins joined SBSI in 2005 and was most recently the assistant branch manager of the Old Orchard Beach branch. She lives in Old Orchard Beach.

Harriman appoints new CEO and COO, effective June 1.

Mark Lee was named chief executive officer of Harriman.

Lee joined Harriman in 1996. As CEO, he will drive strategy, vision and business development.

Jim Fortin was named chief operations officer.

Fortin’s career at Harriman spans nearly 15 years. He currently leads Harriman’s structural and civil engineering studio.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Anna Moorman, of Allen Insurance and Financial, was recognized for Medicare supplement sales in 2019 by Anthem.

Moorman is one of two agents at Allen Insurance and Financial who specialize in the complex market of Medicare insurance. Moorman has been with Allen Insurance and Financial since 2012.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous