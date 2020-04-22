The April 17 guest column by Bill Junker attempted to paint a very pessimistic portrait of the efficacy of the American experiment. America was founded on the belief that all individuals possess natural rights. As Mr. Junker aptly quoted, “… that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Mr. Junker’s portrait disparages the results of this experiment using every polemic scrounged from the progressives playbook: Vast swaths of the American public (he claims 50 percent) can’t afford a $500 emergency, the average American depends on a trickle-down economy (as if wages are like alms for the poor), greedy corporations devour an inordinate share of the nation’s wealth, the one percenters are exploiting the poorer 99 percent, etc. ad nauseum.

These claims are hardly worthy of a serious rebuttal, but if gone unanswered the consequences could be dire.

The claim that 50 percent of Americans cannot handle a $500 emergency is questionable at best (Does the percentage include children, students/adults under 25?). Does “can’t handle” mean dire consequences or inconveniences; e.g., giving up their iPhone, PCs, Internet, or pre-ripped jeans? What is the comparable percentage in the UK, Italy, India, China, Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, or North Korea? Get my drift? Less freedom, more poverty.

Americans do not depend on a trickle-down economy. Americans depend on their own efforts and only require a government that protects their natural rights. Let Americans keep the vast majority of their earnings and they will prosper. And experience shows that Americans are extremely generous with that prosperity when their neighbors fall on hard times.

Mr. Junker should thank the American capitalist system for producing the corporations and entrepreneurs that provide the capital investments required to achieve the high productivity of American labor. Because of our capitalist system, American workers have the highest average wages/benefits in the world. Does Mr. Junker believe this is just a fluke? By the way, you can buy a piece of the 500 largest American corporations with a simple, no-fee Internet transaction. What a country.

Envy is not an admirable trait. Mr. Junker is probably a 1 percenter when compared to the world population. It does not appear he is thankful for that.

Much of the world is struggling to dig out of grinding poverty while many Americans do not appreciate the blessings that liberty and our market economy have bestowed on us. In Venezuela they have come to appreciate the error that many Americans seem intent on bringing here. They are finding that it is very difficult to undo the damage such a misstep entails.

Charles Ormsby is associate teaching professor in mathematical sciences at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and a Kennebunkport resident. He can be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous