This aggressive virus we’re dealing with certainly is dominating our lives, including the mass media. Very intense, focused, singular reporting.
Two current problems need much greater attention: The locust situation in East Africa and Western Arabia is the worst in 70 years and has the potential of developing into a catastrophic famine with millions of lives at stake; and Maine-wise and health-wise, we just received terrible news.
In a brief item in the April 17 Press Herald Business section (“EPA guts rule to clean up toxic air from coal plants,” Page A8), we learn that while we’re been trying to survive, our Environmental Protection Agency has been at work.
Associated Press reported: “The Trump administration on Thursday gutted an Obama-era rule that compelled the country’s coal plants to cut back emissions of mercury and other human health hazards, a move designed to limit future regulation of air pollutants from coal and oil-fired power plants.”
Lest we remember, Maine is at the end of the tailpipe for these power plants. I should add that “our” EPA chief is Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist. Yes, it’s business as usual in the U.S. of A.
Improved reporting on these issues would be appreciated.
Stephen Musica Sr.
Harpswell
