I’m writing this letter because I am pleading with the groups using Maine’s outdoor recreation areas, particularly the Back Cove, to please be more conscientious in practicing social distancing.

Many of Portland’s trails support appropriate social distancing if, and only if, you accommodate others, whether that’s as someone approaches in the opposite direction, or for runners and bikers who need to pass your party.

Please consider pivoting or otherwise adjusting your group to single file. These interactions increase everyone’s risk.

What’s more, as someone who uses these trails solo, I cannot give your family the space they should get unless you meet me halfway, because the width of the path does not support your family over half of it. For people walking 6 feet apart from friends, the whole trail is consumed by your party. Please, please commit to swinging your group into single file when others must pass.

Adopting more cautious and thoughtful habits to accommodate other members of the community using these city trails is a mutually beneficial practice. Minimizing forced proximity and practicing hypercaution – especially if your party takes up more space – lessens the chance of spread for you, your family and whoever you pass on the trail.

Additionally, we have seen that our state and local governments will not hesitate to close outdoor spaces in the event that appropriate social distancing cannot be practiced. Please commit to maintaining the availability of these outdoor spaces for all of us.

Althea Sellers

Portland

