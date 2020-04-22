I understand that the drawing this year for moose permits will be online only, as those in charge feel that would be prudent. Many unusual restrictions on gatherings and other freedoms have been decreed by the authorities in these troubled times.

It would seem to me that, given that line of reasoning, it would only make sense to avoid a possible second wave of the virus by mandating that all moose permits this year would go to Maine residents.

Such a declaration would also help the people of Maine who may be facing economic hardships that are not due to their actions or choices by giving them a chance to load up their freezers with high-quality, low-fat meat. A few hundred pounds of the governor’s beef could make a huge difference in the lives of many Maine residents.

Perhaps it’s time to petition the state to do something to benefit Mainers.

John Kimball

Westbrook

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: