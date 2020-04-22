As owners of businesses that relied on heavy foot traffic, Mary Allen Lindemann of Coffee by Design and Mike Alfiero of Harbor Fish Market talk about what they are doing now to retain as much revenue as possible while keeping employees and customers safe.

What can businesses —both food and non-food— learn about going curbside? How do you stay on top of the latest public health requirements? How do you know what’s right for your business?

Join us Wednesday, April 29 at 1 p.m. to learn more from people with direct experience. Hosted by Portland Press Herald business projects editor Carol Coultas.

Making It Work is a live, interactive online series that brings together business owners who are finding new ways to generate revenue.

About the moderator: Hosted by Business Projects Editor Carol Coultas. Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She oversaw an award-winning staff as the business editor at the Press Herald from 2014 to 2019. This year, she transitioned to a new role as Business Projects Editor, focusing on events, an intern program and other projects to support quality, Maine business journalism.

