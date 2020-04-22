AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has announced the order of the two bond questions on the July 14 ballot.
Question 1 is a $15 million bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and underserved areas.
Question 2 is a $105 million transportation bond that would support highways and bridges, and projects related to railroads, harbors and aviation.
Dunlap made the announcement on Tuesday. The ballot questions will be decided on the same day as the state primary election, which was pushed back to July 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
