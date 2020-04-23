I live in Kennebunk, where Hannaford is the only supermarket show in town.

We all appreciate they have made significant changes to avoid transmission of COVID-19, including efforts to maintain distancing and creating hours for seniors, to name just a few. There is, however, one glaring deficiency: Employees are not required to wear masks and some patrons are still entering the store unmasked.

It is difficult in a grocery store to maintain a 6-foot distance, and even that is not enough. Plumes of aerosolized virus can expand beyond 6 feet and also remain in the air as one passes through them while walking down the aisles. Wearing a simple mask serves primarily to protect others by preventing the spread of the virus. Information on making them from simple household materials is easily available from multiple sources.

The following is one of the current U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines: “CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

When I made this suggestion to a Hannaford manager, the response was “the recommendation for masks is optional.” Why not opt for the safest approach, since the number of cases is still growing in our area?

I call on Hannaford and all supermarkets to immediately implement a requirement that everyone in the store wear a mask to protect employees and customers. There is no excuse not to.

Joseph Wolfson, M.D.

Kennebunk

