Alice Hart Johnson 1924 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Alice Hart Johnson, 95, of Brunswick, a WWII Veteran and mother of seven, peacefully died at her home on April 12, 2020. Born Alice Louise Hart on Oct. 14, 1924, daughter of Ferol Jane (Jones) Hart and Henry Peter Hart, she was born and grew up on her parents’ homestead in rural Briggsdale, Colo. with her parents, an older sister, and a younger brother and sister. She attended Colorado State College of Education in Greeley, Colo. until her education was interrupted by World War II. She enlisted in the Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) on her 20th birthday in 1944, the minimum age at that time. Her first duty assignment was to the Staff of Commander Western Sea Frontier, Logistics Control section in San Francisco, where work was classified. She maintained secret charts, all in code, coordinating logistics shipping for the Pacific Theater of Operations during WWII. After the war, she was assigned to the Staff of Commander Naval Air Transport Service at Moffett Field, Calif. and later to the Staff of the Chief of Naval Air Training at Pensacola, Fla. Her final duty station was on the Staff of the Chief of Naval Air Technical Training at Memphis, Tenn. While at Memphis, she met and married PN3 George Robert Johnson of Presque Isle on March 5, 1949. She received an honorable discharge in October 1949, having served over five years. She was awarded the American Theater Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and Good Conduct Medal, and the Honorable Service Lapel Pin. She embraced life and was actively engaged in a wide variety of matters, including sports. During her junior and senior years, her high school basketball team won the Northern Weld County Conference championship, comprised of seven area high schools. She was named the highest scorer in the entire conference for those two years. Among many other things, she was also an enthusiastic swimmer, having logged more than 2,400 miles (yes, that’s right!) in the Swim and Stay Fit program initiated by President J. F. Kennedy’s Council of Physical Fitness. She was gifted in more ways than one. She graduated Valedictorian of Keota High School, class of 1942. She is survived by five children, son Michael “J” Johnson and wife Debbie Madaris of Telluride, Colo.; son, Mark Robert Johnson and wife Kathryn, and their daughters Brennan Marie and Brooke Leigh Johnson all of McLean, Va.; son, Greg Lindsey Johnson and wife Amy, and their sons, Harrison Greg and Griffon Edward Johnson of Durham; daughter, Kimberly J. Fien and husband Robert G. Fien, and their children, Colin Michael, Hayley Rose, and Caitlin Jane Fien all of Floyds Knobs, Ind.; and son, Kevin Kelly Johnson and wife Tara, and their children Brady Durand, Grant Robert, and Alice Gayle Johnson, all of Maple Valley, Wash. She is predeceased by a son, Cory Ross Johnson, who passed Aug. 26, 1988 and her oldest daughter, Connie J. Seymour, who is survived by her husband, Todd Seymour, and their daughters, Rachel, husband Mack Reynells and daughters Ella and Eva of Moretown; and Allison, husband Matt Reilly and sons Oliver and Charlie all of Moretown, Vt. Due to the corona virus, a service to celebrate her life will be held at a later time and date at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Upper Maine St., Brunswick with the Reverend Rebecca Wegner officiating. Burial will be beside her husband and their son, Cory, in Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta, with military honors. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 336 Maine Street Brunswick, ME 04011 or to Brunswick High School Athletics Department 116 Maquoit Drive Brunswick, ME 04011

