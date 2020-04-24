Geraldine D. Perry 1924 – 2020 BATH – Geraldine D. Perry, 95, of Bath, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home. As an infant, Geraldine was brought to Grandigue, NB, Canada to join her family. She attended the village elementary school until the family returned to Maine in 1937. She continued her education at St. Mary’s Parochial School in Bath, and graduated from Morse High School in 1942. Upon her graduation, she was employed in the Procurement Office of the Bath Iron Works, After several years, she left her employment to enter the Vogue School of Art and Dress Design in Chicago. At the completion of her studies, she married Robert J. Perry, Nov. 8, 1947 in Saint Mary’s Church, Bath. Bath was where they raised their five children, until Mr. Perry was appointed to Postal Headquarters, Washington D.C. The family then moved to wherever he was assigned: including the Worcester, Mass. office (lived in Sturbridge, Mass.); then to work and live in Harrisburg, Pa. She became active in the local Art Association, and the nearby Hershey Figure Skating Club. She served on its board of directors as the publicity chair and covered the regional championships for the National Figure Skating Magazine, as well as other events for local and state media. She resigned her position, when, in 1978, at Mr. Perry’s request, he returned to the New England Postal District, assigned to White River Junction, Vt. The family then made Bethel, Vt. their home. “Gerry” became an involved member of the Montague Golf Club in nearby Randolph, Vt. She participated in, and chaired, many club activities during her 24 year membership. In Vermont she continued her interest in publicity, and art work with her family and friends recipients of her paintings. She began her many years of volunteer work at the Randolph Hospital Thrift Shop. As a church member she served on the Parish Council; was a lector and choir member. She was co-coordinator of the Bethel Area Food Shelf, and instrumental in its re-organization. As a Catholic Daughter of the Americas, she served in various official positions on both local and state board levels for many years. She relinquished all further activities when the move back to Maine in September of 2004 became imminent. She made her home at 36 Ward Circle, Brunswick. She continued the same involvement as she had in Vermont. Her favorite task in Maine was having charge of the “Food Tent” at the annual St. John the Baptist’s Parish, Brunswick, summer Bazaar. She was a member of the Figure Skating Club of Brunswick, and skated to her mid 80s. As a member of the Highland Greens Gold Club, she enjoyed many events and played into her 90th year. Beside her athletic hobbies, she enjoyed being an accomplished seamstress, and fashioned many of her own and her children’s clothing. In April of 2015, she moved into the Plant Memorial Assisted Living Home, Bath. There she participated in the activities of her choice; learned to paint with pastels; worked on her computer, and admired the beautiful views of the Kennebec from her riverside apartment. She was the sole survivor of both the Despres and Perry families, including her husband, Robert J. Perry, who predeceased her on Jan. 3, 1995. Three of their children also predeceased her, Daniel J. Perry on April 17, 2015, Mark F. Perry on Feb. 23, 2019 and Kathy Seaver on April 6, 2020. Surviving are a son, Kevin J. Perry and his wife Marsha of Woolwich, daughter, Cynthia L. Perry (widow of Kevin Surdi) of W. Babylon, N.Y. and Cheryl Perry (widow of Daniel Perry) of Clermont, Fla.; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. At this time, with the world crisis of Covid-19, there will be no services. However, at a later date, we will celebrate Gerry’s life with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church, Bath. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: St. John’s Scholarship Fund 37 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011 or St. Mary’s Corporal Works of Mercy 144 Lincoln St. Bath, ME 04530 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Or a charity of your choice.

