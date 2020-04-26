BOWDOIN — Dwight McCollett had been feeling down Thursday knowing his extended family and friends couldn’t come to celebrate his ninth birthday because of coronavirus.

Thursday, McCollett’s family cheered him up by putting a sign along Route 201 near their Adams Road home, encouraging passing motorists to honk for the birthday boy. He was in the yard Thursday evening when a long line of vehicles appeared on his road, many decorated with balloons and signs. One by one, family and friends stopped and tossed candy, sprayed silly string and passed cards and gifts as McCollett watched from the tailgate of his uncle’s pickup truck.

His mother, Jahanna McCollett, said when she posted the idea for a parade for her son’s birthday on social media, it took on a life of its own.

Dwight McCollett said he was surprised by the event. He expected to be opening gifts with just his immediate family. Being home all day instead of in school or with friends has been, in one word, “boring,” he said.

“This is the best birthday ever,” he said, as the mini-parade rolled down the street.

His uncle, Brandt McCollett, lead the parade of friends and family, who gathered nearby at the end of Millay Road to decorate vehicles and line up. He knew his nephew would love the parade.

“It’s a little off the wall,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get to life as it should be here pretty soon.”

