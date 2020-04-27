Bill Mitchell 1942 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Bill Mitchell, 78, died April 21, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 11, 1942, in Beacon, N.Y., the son of Albert and Alice (Hoyt) Mitchell. Bill completed his education to acquire his GED. Following that, he served with the U.S. Navy for 27 years. While serving in the navy he met the love of his life Janet Pacilli and married her in 1965, they traveled with the Navy and finally settled in Brunswick to raise their family. Bill took joy working on his vehicles, having coffee with friends, and coaching the women’s softball team from the naval air station base here in Brunswick while it was still open. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Buddy, a sister Carol, a sister Priscilla; and his beautiful daughter Karri Lynn. Surviving, in addition to his wife, Janet (Pacilli) Mitchell, are his daughters, Krista Mitchell, and her partner Eric of Brunswick, Katie Holman and her husband Seth of Bowdoin; six grandchildren, Chelsea, Brady, Cody, Lukas, Sydney, and Avery; one sister, Michelle Mears and her husband Jim of Pennsylvania; many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time this summer by the family. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net Those who wish to remember Bill in a special way may make donations to: “Veterans Plaza”, please make checks payable to Brunswick American Legion Post 20 1 Columbus Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 Or Midcoast Humane Society, please go online and make your donations directly on their website. https://midcoasthumane.org/

