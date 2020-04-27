BRUNSWICK — Four members of the Bowdoin College women’s lacrosse team have been recognized in Division III All-American honors announced by Inside Lacrosse.

Midfielder Eliza Denious and defender Caroline Maxwell were named Second Team All-Americans, while midfielders Kara Finnerty and Fiona Bundy were tabbed as Third Team All-American selections.

In the shortened 2020 campaign, Denious continued to dominate in her third year as a Polar Bear. She scored ten goals with nine draw controls in Bowdoin’s four contests, upping her career total to 97 goals with 89 draws in just 40 games.

Maxwell was a defensive force in the four games for Bowdoin this spring, causing five turnovers and earning five grounds balls. In 58 career matches, Maxwell has caused 57 turnovers and collected 80 ground balls.

Finnerty scored seven goals with four assists in four contests this year, increasing her career total to 75 goals and 60 assists in 58 matches. Her 60 assists are fourth all-time in program history. She also had 209 draw controls, 92 ground balls and 57 caused turnovers over the last four years.

Bundy, who burst onto the scene with a 48-goal rookie campaign in 2019, appeared poised to duplicate it through four games this spring. She scored a team-high 14 goals with three assists, 14 draws and 12 ground balls. She has 62 goals through just 22 games in her career.

Bowdoin finished its shortened campaign with a record of 3-1.

