Anthony “Tony” J. Bernier 1930 – 2020 HAVELOCK, N.C. – Anthony “Tony” J. Bernier, 89, died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of April 4, 2020. A lifelong samaritan, he gave his all to fulfill the wishes of those around him. His dedication to his hometown of Brunswick, resonates through his philanthropic endeavors through his memberships in the local Elks Lodge, Santa Fund, and his devotion to civic service by volunteering every election cycle. After serving his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, he returned home to the town he loved to settle down with his wife, now re-united, Muriel for whom he devotedly married for 60 years. Upon his relocation to Havelock, N.C., he continued his community service through his faithful volunteerism whether through Annunciation Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus, the Havelock City Police Department, or through any other community outreach he could find, he was an exemplar of commitment; one that could not be wavered. His legacy will be remember by his survived family, daughter and son-in-law Mary Bernier Glynn and Richard Glynn; and grandchildren, Patrick Glynn, Rebecca Glynn, Carrie Bernier and Joseph Bernier; as well as his sister, Connie; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He has been preceded in death by seven of his brothers, two of his sisters; and his son, John Bernier. On April 20, 2020, Tony would have celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by his loving family, both related and communal. The family also asks for Tony to be remembered as he was: a man of devotion, conviction, and unrelenting love for those around him. Services to be scheduled at a time TBD. In lieu of said celebration, his family asks of those who loved him to do as he would have wanted and support their communities in any feasible manner.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous