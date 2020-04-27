Gary R. DeMars 1948 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Gary R. DeMars, 72, of Bath, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Gary was born in Hartford, Conn. on Feb. 9, 1948 to Edmund and Beatrice (Cole) DeMars, growing up in Granby, Conn. He joined the Navy as a young man and proudly served our country. He traveled a good deal in his life, living in Florida, Massachusetts, Crossville, Tenn,, Oregon and his beloved Maine. Gary had a love for and knowledge of antiques which he bought and sold, possessing a wide knowledge of the values and rarity of certain items he would encounter. He was predeceased by his mother and father; his younger brother, Richard “Ricky” DeMars of Crossville, Tenn. He leaves his sisters, Carol Dixon, of Ormond Beach, Fla., Judith Wyzik and her husband John Wyzik, of Suffield, Conn. and his older brother, Edmund DeMars and his wife Margaret of Crossville, Tenn.; as well as twin nephews, Jason and Zack DeMars of Walling and Crossville, Tenn. and their children of whom he was very fond. He also leaves a special friend, Michael Yard and his wife Dianna of Bath, who knew him for many years and were devoted friends being with Gary every day during his battle with cancer and who deserve more than a special thank you and the gratitude of his family for their friendship, devotion and kindness to Gary. Gary was a very gentle, artistic man who also had a love of nature and the great outdoors, whom we will miss greatly. The family wishes to thank Doctor Carl DeMars for his guidance and kindness during this difficult time as well as the nurses and support staff of Mid Coast Health Center of Brunswick Maine Hospice for their care, service, and attention. A remembrance of his life may be held at some future time in the Bath area.

