BELFAST – Elizabeth Armstrong Kimball Howard, 95, of Belfast, Maine, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence, Tall Pines, in Belfast.She was born on June 30, 1924, to Parker S. and Alice A. Kimball in Malden, Massachusetts.Betty attended Bates College and graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Education.She married John C. Howard on July 1, 1945. Together they raised five children.She had a 25-year career as a teacher and reading consultant retiring from the Orrington School System in 1987.Betty was an active volunteer leader with Orrington Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. A member of the Orrington Corner Methodist Church, she led the Sunday School, served on the Official Board, sang in the choir and produced the pageant, “A Christmas Mystery,” for 25 years.From 1984 to 2003, she worked alongside her husband, John, as a volunteer for Baxter State Park. The Howard’s supported the rangers and administrative staff, made repairs and provided back-up for guest workers including Volunteers for Peace.Mrs. Howard is survived by four children: John Alan Howard (Melanie), Dr. Peter Howard (Catherine), Deborah F. Howard (Thomas Girard) and Thomas A. Howard (Christine “DeeDee”). She leaves five grandchildren: Jennifer Howard Cannon (Scott), Matthew Howard (Sarah), Joshua Howard (Nicole), Frances Barrows (Christopher) and Kurt Casey (Skipper). Her great-grandchildren include: David C. Howard, Nathan J. Howard and Rachel. E. Howard.She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Carol Kimball Young, a son, David Kimball Howard and her husband, John C. Howard.There will be no visitation or service at this time.Arrangements are being managed by Riposta Funeral Home, Belfast. A more complete celebration of Betty Howard’s life may be found on their website at www.ripostafh.com

