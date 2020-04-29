A narrow category of businesses will be permitted to reopen throughout Maine on Friday, but state officials have yet to release details about how that process will occur and what business owners will be required to do in order to welcome customers back.

And many other businesses and public services remain in a holding pattern, unsure where they fit into the state’s gradual reopening plan.

Gov. Janet Mills outlined the plan for reopening the state in stages at an afternoon press conference on Tuesday, and promised to release a revised executive order that is expected offer more concrete language and guidance on Thursday.

The commissioner of the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development also is joining the daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon and is likely to answer some of the questions raised by the announcement Tuesday.

The businesses that will be allowed to reopen Friday include hair salons and barbershops, drive-in movie theaters, health clinics that had cancelled elective procedures and non-essential appointments, car dealerships, car washes, golf courses, and a group of outdoor-related businesses and activities that were previously ordered closed, including golf, marinas and state parks. The states has said it will provide specific operating guidelines for each sector.

The process will be managed through the governor’s office and the Department of Economic and Community Development, which is expected to release detailed check-lists designed for each business type by Thursday morning.

So far, only a sample check list applying to car dealerships has been released on a new state web page detailing the reopening plans.

It is both a detailed and generalized document, and shows the challenge of crafting guidelines that are prescriptive enough to ensure public health and safety, while offering enough flexibility to fit multiple businesses of different size and operation style.

The checklist gives guidance for determining who is considered high-risk, how to deal with potentially sick customers or employees, and even offers ideas about what objects and surfaces should be disinfected.

Car dealerships are permitted to reopen show rooms, but may be forced to limit the number of vehicles inside, along with limiting the number of customers who are permitted inside at any one time.

Service departments are encouraged to close down or limit access to waiting rooms, and stop serving snacks and coffee. Car keys should be handled by gloved hands. Sales staff will not be permitted to ride along during test-drives. And any vehicle taken out on the road by a prospective buyer must be disinfected afterward, and in a specific manner.

It also recommends cancelling altogether promotions or events that would draw large numbers of people to the business.

Many additional questions remain about other types of business and services that were not mentioned in the plan that Mills released on Tuesday, from libraries and community centers to bowling alleys and brewery tasting rooms.

The formal order to be released on Thursday is expected to have a more exhaustive list of businesses and services, with target reopening dates. The phased-in reopening will remain flexible, however, and will be adjusted if there are new virus outbreaks or inadequate testing capacity, state officials said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: