Freeport student named Youth Leader by Berman & Simmons

Devotion to protecting animals has earned Isla Wilson of Freeport the latest round of the Berman & Simmons Youth Leaders Award. The law firm award recognizes Maine middle and high school students for their outstanding service to their communities with $500 toward the student’s educational needs and a $250 donation to the nonprofit of their choice.

Wilson has a lifelong dedication to caring for animals. Visits to Maine’s Wolf Neck Farm in Freeport as a child created a connection to wildlife that she continues in her own community. As a freshman at Baxter Academy for Technology and Science in Portland, Wilson directed her interest in animal welfare to a volunteer position at Midcoast Humane a few summers ago. She started there as a dog caretaker, cleaning kennels, socializing them, making dog food and doing some training. From there, she learned behavior training and modification, a discipline she really loves.

Wilson has volunteered over 300 hours to Midcoast Humane, making her an invaluable advocate for animals. Her ability to make connections between humans and animals, bridge misunderstanding and facilitate conversation around animal welfare have all proven to be invaluable skills for her success. Last fall, Wilson was instrumental in organizing and running a fundraising event as part of Freeport’s Fall Festival. She worked with shelter staff and several dog-friendly business partners in Freeport to create a scavenger hunt through their shops. She even created promotional bandanas for the dogs to wear during the event.

With a goal of becoming a veterinarian, Wilson is currently interning at Brunswick Veterinary Clinic, where she’s gaining real world clinical experience. At her request, Berman & Simmons will donate both her sponsorship award and her educational award to Midcoast Humane.

Westbrook native named new Cheverus assistant principal for academics

Cheverus High School announced Boston educator Kathryn (Bois) Ray is the new assistant principal for academics.

Ray, who begins July 1, is the assistant principal at Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy in Boston. A native of Westbrook, she graduated from Saint Joseph’s College before entering the Urban Catholic Teacher Corps through the Lynch School of Education at Boston College. She holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and she has also completed the Aspiring Leaders Program through the Archdiocese of Boston. Prior to assuming her position at Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy, Ray taught and coached at Archbishop Williams Catholic High School in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Ray succeeds Cicy Po, who is leaving to take the position of interim principal at an area high school.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: