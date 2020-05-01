BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts center brings a pair of folk and Americana performers to the virtual stage this weekend.

Folk artist Kat Logan and Americana singer-songwriter Matt Newberg are the latest performers in the “Live from Home” concerts series organized by Chocolate Church Arts. Logan performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Newberg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The shows will be streamed via the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page, and will be free to watch. Audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income. All donations will be split evenly between the Chocolate Church Arts Center and the performing artist.

Kat Logan is a fixture in Maine’s folk music scene and has been playing her originals songs, as well as folk, blues, jazz and Celtic covers for over 25 years. A multi-instrumentalist, Logan accompanies her vocals with piano, guitar, banjo and accordion. The singer-songwriter has performed in bands including The Blake Brothers, Driftwood and Meteora, has recorded with Maine musician and composer Gordon Bok, and has been featured on the Grammy-nominated, “Singing Through the Hard Times, a Tribute to Utah Phillips.” Logan’s live-stream performance on will include a “fan request” set list of favorite tunes that her fans have asked her to sing. She is taking requests via her website at katlogan.com.

Newberg grew up in Harpswell, and began his musical career while a student at the University of Vermont. Influenced by songwriting greats like Neil Young and James Taylor, Newberg has been performing for 20 years. Newberg’s new EP, “Hollow Days,” is available to stream on all major services, including Spotify and Amazon Music.

Tickets are not necessary for the Live from Home concerts. Audience members may simply go to the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page at the time of the show, and they will be directed on how to watch.

