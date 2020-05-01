Juliette M. Dionne 1927 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Juliette M. Dionne, 92, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital. Born on Sept. 12, 1927, Julie was the youngest of seven children to Henry and Marie Nadeau Richard. She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Marie Alma Thiboutot Duncan and Sophie Poliquin, four brothers, Prosper, Henry Jr., Flavien and Romeo Richard; her husband of 65 years, Wilfred Dionne; and two sons Richard Dionne and John “Stoney” Dionne. She is survived by son Robert Dionne; three grandchildren Rick Dionne, Eric Dionne, and Amanda Favreau; as well as four great-grandchildren, Brandon, Josh and Ryan Dionne, and Taylor Favreau. Julie married Will on July 24, 1948. They raised three sons, and together ran The Brunswick Cleaners until 1977. Her family, faith and friends were her whole life, and she loved being around them. She was very active in St. John’s the Baptist Church where she served as a eucharistic minister and lector. Julie had also taught CCD to the senior class of high school. She was a member of the Daughter’s of Isabella Father Remy Circle serving as its regent for 11 years, and as state regent from 1978-1980. Due to the corona virus a memorial visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to: St. John’s Catholic School 37 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011 or: you may have a mass said in memory of Juliette

