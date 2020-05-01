It’s spring and the new owner, Mike Jerome, will be opening Fat Boy at 111 Bath Road very soon for the season. Jerome is also co-owner of the Brunswick Portland Pie Co. on Maine Street and Bolos Kitchen, Cantina & Candlepin in Brunswick. He is opening Fat Boy with a limited menu, including old favorites and with appropriate COVID-19 measures in place. The business will be accepting credit, debit and cash. Call 729-9431 for more.

Farmers markets and farm stands welcome spring

Brunswick

May 1 – Brunswick Farmers Market, located on the Brunswick Mall between Park Row and Maine Street, will open for the season from 8 a.m. to noon. (When pandemic restrictions are lifted the market will be open until 2 p.m.) The market will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays. Face masks and social distancing are required. Details at brunswickfarmersmarket.com/covid-19.

May 2 – The Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust Market will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. The Market will for the current time be located at Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, until it is safe to return to Crystal Springs Farm. The market area and parking lot open at 8:30 a.m. and are not available to the public before then. High risk populations have special shopping from 8:30-9 a.m. Masks are required, the number of people allowed in will be limited and all CDC guidelines will be followed. See details at btlt.org/farmers-market.

Bath

May 2 – Bath Farmers’ Market, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Waterfront Park, 61 Commercial St., through October. Face masks, social distancing and other CDC guidelines followed. bathfarmersmarket.com.

Freeport

Laughing Stock Farm, 79 Wardtown Road (Route 125), has a farm stand open Thursdays and Fridays to the public 8-10 a.m. for ages 60 and older; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for everyone. Also open Saturday from 8 a.m to noon to all, laughingstockfarm.com.

Wolfe’s Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Farm Store open through October featuring organic produce and pasture-raised meats. 865-4469.

Gray

Chipman Farm, 69 Shaker Road, open daily beginning May 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of October. 657-4925.

Yarmouth

June 4 through Oct. 15, Thursdays, 3-6 p.m., 317 Main St.

Portland

Deering Oaks Park, Saturdays and Wednesdays, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with 7-8 a.m. reserved for high-risk populations. COVIC-19 parameters at portlandmainefarmersmarket.org/covid-19.

