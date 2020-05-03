WILTON, Conn. — Actor Joe Pantoliano, known for his roles in movies and in HBO’s “Sopranos,” is recovering at his Connecticut home after being struck by a car while walking.
Pantoliano’s agent told Variety the 68-year-old actor was walking near his rural home in Wilton when two nearby cars crashed into each other. The collision sent one of the cars sliding down the asphalt, where it collided with Pantoliano and knocked him to the ground.
The impact left him with a gash on his head and other injuries. His agent told Variety that Pantoliano was taken to a nearby hospital.
A post on Instagram showed Pantoliano with stitches in his head and giving a thumbs-up sign. It read, “Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma.”
View this post on Instagram
Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma. He is going to be dark on social media for a couple days while recovering. Thank you for all the well wishes and positive vibes. Keep them coming! We’ll be reading them to him to help him get better!
Pantoliano played mobster Ralph Cifaretto on the HBO series and has appeared in “The Matrix,” and other films including “Bad Boys,” “Risky Business,” “The Fugitive” and “Midnight Run.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
In televised town hall, Trump says vaccine will be available by year’s end
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Sopranos’ star Joe Pantoliano struck by car while walking
-
Local & State
Two of Maine’s biggest, most popular agricultural fairs still in limbo
-
Local & State
Missing Gorham teenager has been located
-
Nation & World
Faced with 20,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.