L.L. Bean announced Monday that it will begin offering curbside pickup of apparel and goods at its flagship store in Freeport.

The store on Main Street is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but L.L. Bean said customers could reserve items by placing orders in advance. “Just swing by the store, pop your trunk, and we’ll drop your order off in your car,” the company said on its website.

L.L. Bean said there is no need for customers to leave their car once they have arrived at the Freeport campus. They will be required to display a valid photo ID, unlock their trunk or back door, and “you’ll be on your way with your L.L. Bean purchase.”

To use the curbside pickup service, customers can choose the reserve in-store option when shopping online or by calling 877-755-2326 . Customers will receive an email when their order is ready to be picked up. They can pay ahead of delivery or over the phone when they arrive at the store. Signs will direct customers to the curbside parking area.

For the safety of staff and customers, L.L. Bean said it will not be doing curbside returns of items. Instead, staff will provide customers with a return shipping label.

Known for remaining open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, L.L. Bean closed its flagship store in mid-March. It was only the fifth time in its history the company closed its store. However, the retailer has continued to accept telephone and online orders while implementing social distancing for its warehouse workers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: