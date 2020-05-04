Portland police said they have arrested a suspect in the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven store last Friday.
Alfred H. Larrabee, 36, of Limington, has been charged with armed robbery and is being held at Cumberland County Jail, police said Monday.
The 7-Eleven store at 1917 Forest Ave. was robbed at about 4 a.m. on Friday by a man wearing a face covering and brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun.
The suspect was identified from images obtained from the store’s surveillance cameras even though he was wearing a mask, police said.
The man entered the store and shopped for some items, and then showed the handgun and demanded cash.
The clerk, who was the only employee in the store, complied with the robber’s request and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
