Maine State Music Theatre’s costumes division and a group of volunteers are sewing fabric face masks distributed by Mid Coast Hospital to family members and partner organizations, including long-term care and independent living communities in the region.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support that we have received from the community and very appreciative of MSMT and the many volunteers who are sewing cloth masks on our behalf,” said Judith Kelsh, senior director of Marketing Communications at Mid Coast Hospital, in a news release.

The theater company recently announced the cancellation of their 2020 season – for the first time in their history – due to the COVID-19 emergency and limitations on public gatherings through the summer.

“We are all in this together,” said Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark. “We can use this moment of crisis to find a way to support one another. We are proud to be able to give back to the Midcoast community, which gives so much to us.”

Anyone who needs a mask for themselves or a loved one is welcome to pick one up at Mid Coast Hospital’s Parkview Campus, located at 329 Maine St.–South Entrance, in Brunswick, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday – Friday. Those interested in joining Maine State Music Theatre’s “Masks for the Midcoast” effort can visit www.msmt.org/volunteer-positions. To donate to the theatre’s Lifeline Fund, visit www.msmt.org/be-a-lifeline.

