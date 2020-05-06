SANFORD — Maine Warden Service divers on Wednesday recovered the body of a man who went missing when his canoe capsized in Estes Lake.
The body of Kenneth Ham, 56, of Hollis, was located by a remote underwater vehicle and recovered by divers on the second day of a search of the lake, officials said.
Ham drowned on a fishing trip with his son and a friend after their canoe capsized late Monday afternoon, officials said.
A person who lives on the lake launched his own boat and was able to pull the boy and the friend to safety.
The survivors were clinging to the canoe and had been in the water for over 35 minutes, wardens said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Column: Still bad after all these years, Tyson hits gym
-
Times Record
Bath breakfast spot closes after COVID-19 closures halt business
-
Local & State
Body of man whose canoe capsized in Sanford lake is recovered
-
American Journal
Westbrook set to help strapped small businesses pay their rent
-
Southern Forecaster
Hope blooms amid loss at Scarborough Veterans’ Home