My neighbor and friend, Sari Greene, is running for the Maine Senate to represent South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and part of Scarborough. I couldn’t be happier. Her list of qualifications stretches long and underscores a compelling blend of competence and compassion. Wrapped up in one dynamic candidate are entrepreneurial smarts, a deep understanding of technology, and comprehensive business expertise. Now, more than ever, these skills are needed in Augusta.

Sari has a long history of community service and activism. When the pandemic hit, magnifying the needs of local families, Sari launched a Facebook group called the South Portland Community of Kindness to connect those in need with offers of assistance. The group is now more than 1,600 strong.

You can learn more about Sari by reading her campaign diary at www.sari2020.com. I think you’ll be impressed. And like me, you will cast your Democratic primary vote for Sari Greene.

John Grossmann

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: