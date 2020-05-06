Another Mainer has died of coronavirus and another 28 cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of Maine cases to 1,254.

In addition, 766 people have recovered, an increase of 25 since Tuesday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

There are now 426 active cases, an increase of two cases since Tuesday. Active cases are calculated by subtracting the number of recoveries and deaths from the total number of cases. The new total of 1,254 cases includes 1,154 confirmed by testing and 80 probable cases, in which a person was not tested but had symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and confirmed contact with an infected person.

The 28 new cases reported Wednesday include 20 positive tests among employees of Tyson Foods in Portland. The Tyson test results were announced at Tuesday’s briefing but were confirmed too late to be included in that day’s coronavirus case numbers.

Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, will lead a briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday to review the coronavirus case numbers and update the public on the agency’s response to the pandemic and the governor’s efforts to gradually reopen the state’s economy.

State health officials reported Tuesday that 37 workers at the Tyson Foods plant in Portland have tested positive for COVID-19, adding Maine to the growing list of states facing outbreaks at meat processing facilities.

Shah said Tuesday that test results were back for the nearly 400 full-time staff at Tyson, but the company and his agency were still awaiting results for about 30 contractors or outside individuals who recently visited the facility.

The plant will remain closed until at least Thursday, Shah said, as test results come in and Maine CDC staff continue to work closely with facility managers.

The company said Monday that numerous changes were being made to better protect employees. Those include installing partitions between workstations, issuing and requiring use of face coverings, erecting tents for additional break areas, checking employees’ temperature and changing policies to encourage sick employees to stay home.

Maine’s infection growth rates are trending in the right direction, although Shah and other experts also warn of the potential for a sudden reversal or a second wave of cases if people become too lax in taking steps to avoid transmission.

Maine had the sixth-lowest per capita infection rate for COVID-19 – with 92 cases out of every 100,000 residents – among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the latest figures from the U.S. CDC. Maine’s death rate of five fatalities for every 100,000 people places the state among the lower half of states, according to daily tracking done by The New York Times.

Hospitalization figures also have flattened or declined in recent weeks, and public health experts attribute that trend at least in part to physical distancing protocols, and restrictions on businesses and travel.

Testing supplies and capacity have been a challenge in Maine and nationwide. While Maine was among the first states to pursue universal testing of all residents and staff of a facility as soon as three people test positive for COVID-19, the state is not at a point where it can offer preemptive testing of all residents at facilities.

The Maine CDC continues to distribute face masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment to nursing homes, first responders and other health care facilities statewide. But a survey of nursing homes last week found that 17 of 28 reported they had seven or fewer of the nasal swabs needed to conduct tests, and nine of those 17 had no swabs.

