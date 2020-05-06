FRYEBURG – Gary F. Whitten, 66, retired public works director for the Town of Fryeburg, passed away May 3, 2020 at his home in Fryeburg with his wife by his side, after a long and courageous battle with Diabetes and heart disease.He was born in North Conway, N.H. on Sept. 6, 1953, the only child of Wilson and Natalie (Martin) Whitten. Not long after his birth, his family moved to Middletown and East Hampton, Conn. so his parents could work for Pratt and Whitney. Gary had many happy memories of living in Connecticut and spending time with his cousins. When Gary was 11, the family returned to Fryeburg so they could be nearer to relatives in the area. Shortly after their return to Fryeburg, Gary’s mother passed away and he was cared for during much of this time by his beloved grandparents, Beatrice and Andrew (Jack) Whitten.Gary attended Fryeburg schools and graduated from Fryeburg Academy’s class of 1972. After graduation he moved to Arkansas and worked for many years as the manager of a motel in the Pine Bluff area. In 1984, he returned to Fryeburg and worked for many years driving a delivery truck for Mr. Butcher, followed by an 8-year period driving trucks for A. J. Coleman in Conway, N.H. In 1991, Gary was hired by the Town of Fryeburg and in 1994 he accepted the job of Road Commissioner and later the Public Works Director, a job he held until his retirement in 2013. Gary had an outstanding work ethic and he along with Tim Schultz and Carroll Lewis repaired roads, cleared ditches and plowed snow all winter. They were all incredibly proud of the work they accomplished with a 3-man crew. In 2008, Gary worked with the Maine State Army Corp of Engineers as they built a new town garage and salt shed, a project that he was proud to be a part of. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring vintage cars and trucks, snowmobiling, gardening, canning food, beekeeping, and time with family and friends, especially at his camp in Fayette, Maine. He loved to cook and was often found running the kitchen or manning the grill at cookouts. He was an avid fan of the Bruins, Patriots, and Red Sox and would often watch reruns of games he had already seen. He was a renaissance man, from his work with the town, his driveway sealcoating business, cleaning gravestones in local cemeteries, building houses, and being a bit of a pool shark. He was a great example of what one could accomplish with a strong work ethic and a willingness to try anything. He had a great sense of humor and was known to sing out random song lyrics at any given moment, just to make those around him laugh. He left his family and friends with many happy memories of bike rides, camping trips, beach trips, celebrations, great meals, and a ride to the local ice cream shop at the end of the day. His sweet nature and fun-loving spirit will be greatly missed. Gary was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sally Frost Whitten; his two step-children, Craig Charles and Julie Smart, to whom he was a devoted and loving father; Craig’s children Justin, Hailey, and Cole; mother-in-law, Carol Frost; sisters-in-law Carol Frost, Sue Frost, Jula Frost, Laura and her husband Peter Tuite, and Nancy and her husband Jim Canty; and nieces and nephews Mike, Erica, Stephanie, Jeanne, Kallie, Nick, Maeve, Peter, and McKenna and their families. His family would like to thank Dr. Robert Hawkins, Dr. William Herbert, Dr. Sam Coffin, and Dr. Esther Shoa of Maine Medical Center, Dr. Lisa McAllister of Fryeburg Family Medicine, New England Rehab in Portland, the team at Androscoggin Home Healthcare, Jay Roy of Hanger Clinic, and the many nurses and therapists at both Maine Medical Center and New England Rehab for their endless support, kindness, and care over the past several years. Arrangements have been made by Wood Funeral Home and services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.woodfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Gary’s name to: Fryeburg Rescue PO Box 177 Fryeburg, ME 04037 or: Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

