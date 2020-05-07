A Cumberland Foreside man was killed Thursday morning in a crash on Veranda Street in Portland.
Portland police say 81-year-old Nicholas Hamp was driving a Lincoln Town Car on Veranda Street at the Interstate 295 south interchange shortly after 7:30 a.m. when he collided with a Toyota RAV4 driven by Chun Ying Xu of Freeport. Hamp died at the scene.
The cause of the crash in under investigation.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 874-8532 or 874-8575.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
OSHA warns Maine barbershops over reported COVID-19 safety violations
-
Nation & World
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to stop release of Mueller material
-
Sports
NFL outlines protocols for reopening facilities once local restrictions are lifted
-
Sports
WBC setting up judging from home via video for pro boxing
-
Sports
Brescia captain says entire team opposes resuming Italy’s top soccer league