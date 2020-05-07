Maine is in line to get $20 million to help its battered seafood industry weather the COVID-19 storm.

The award, announced Thursday by U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, comes out of the $300 million in federal funding included in the CARES Act to help the U.S. fishing industry survive the economic losses associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Maine’s award was the fifth-highest out of 31 states.

It is unclear how that $20 million will be distributed to the thousands of commercial fishermen, dealers and processors of Maine, who have been hard-hit by the pandemic shutdown and eager for bailout details, but that decision will ultimately fall to the Maine Department of Marine Resources to make.

Commissioner Patrick Keliher said Thursday that he was only just learning about the award and would not be making any comments about distribution plans, or priorities, until he received specific guidance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the agency overseeing the seafood industry fund.

President Trump agreed to set aside $300 million of COVID-19 bailout money last month to help the beleaguered U.S. fishing industry, but NOAA has yet to say who is eligible for financial rescue, much less distribute any of the money. The Collins announcement on Twitter was the first news of movement.

“NEW FUNDING: More than $20 million in relief for the hardworking men and women in Maine’s lobster and fishing industries is on the way,” Collins tweeted Thursday. “I helped secure this COVID-19 related funding to assist families and communities that depend on our fisheries.”

The Commerce Department’s fisheries division refers reporters asking about the bailout delay to its website, which has remained virtually unchanged since March 27, the date that Trump signed into law the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that includes the seafood industry bailout.

“NOAA Fisheries understands the urgent need for these funds, and our overriding goal is to distribute the assistance as quickly as possible,” it read Thursday. “To that end, we are working daily with the Department and our federal partners to finalize a process to expedite the distribution.”

The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, a Brunswick-based nonprofit that has been helping Maine’s fishermen seek financial relief during the pandemic, has warned that the seafood bailout is unlikely to solve all the challenges facing Maine’s fishing fleet.

“The money really isn’t going to go very far,” said director Ben Martens, who is currently helping self-employed fishermen apply for forgivable federal COVID-19 loans and state unemployment. “Agriculture got close to $20 billion. Seafood got $300 million. It just isn’t enough.”

According to language in the CARES Act, industry participants can qualify for bailout funding if they can show a 35 percent revenue loss from their five-year average. But questions remain about how current revenue is calculated, especially for those who don’t usually fish in winter.

While the bulk of Maine’s most valuable fishery, lobster, isn’t usually hauling during the late winter and early spring, those who do usually earn the highest prices for every pound of their catch during the months that were hardest hit by the COVID-19 restaurant shutdowns, according to Maine state data.

Nearly 70 percent of all seafood eaten in the U.S. is consumed in a restaurant, most of which have been forced to close by government-mandated quarantine orders. At the same time, international sales have dried up overnight as trade and transportation channels have been shut down.

This story will be updated.

