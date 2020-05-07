The Pandemic of 2020 will go down in the annuls of history as a time when people’s lives were upended and forever altered.

The Kennebunkport Historical Society is creating a record of how local communities coped with the crisis, by collecting stories of what everyday people are doing in response.

“History is more than just dates and facts,” said Kennebunkport Historical Society Executive Administrator Kirsten Camp. “What makes it fascinating are the personal stories that help to paint a picture of daily life and bring the past alive. They are a critically important part of the historical record.”

Camp said the stories of individuals and their families will provide a unique perspective of a world-wide calamity.

“Years from now, when the pandemic is a distant memory, future generations will want to understand how we lived through it. What are you, your family and friends doing differently during this unprecedented time? Are you making masks? Planting a vegetable garden? Taking online exercise or yoga classes? Participating in Zoom gatherings?”

Those willing to share stories with the society, please email to [email protected] Be sure to include name, address and a telephone number should society staff have questions. Stories will be archived and may also be published on the society’s website and social media channels.

For more information, visit www.kporths.com or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KennebunkportHistoricalSociety.

