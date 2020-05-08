ROCKPORT — Bay Chamber Concerts is accepting applications for the Young Stars of Maine Prize Program, which recognizes outstanding young musicians.

For over 50 years, Bay Chamber Concerts has awarded prizes to Maine students who have made a significant commitment to their musical studies. Young Stars of Maine prizewinners have gone on to careers at the Metropolitan Opera, as well as major symphonies and conservatories around the world.

The deadline for this year’s applications is May 15.

Due to social distancing guidelines, video recordings of soloists will be the only format accepted for this round of prizes. Judges will make the awards based on these video submissions and prizewinners will be announced in early June.

The annual Young Stars of Maine concert has been postponed, with a new date to be announced in the fall.

There are seven contest categories, each with a $1,000 prize.

Categories are:

The Eleanor Erdman and Diane Nixon Vocal Excellence Prize. Open to solo vocalists, age 12-25.

The A. H. Chatfield, Jr. Piano Prize. Open to solo pianists, age 14-22.

Summer Music Strings Prize. Open to string soloists, age 15-24.

The Jean and Harvey Picker Senior Prize. Instrumental or vocal soloists, age 18-22.

The Elsie Bixler Junior Prize. Instrumental soloists, age, 12-17.

Ezra Rachlin Prize for Excellence. Instrumental or vocal soloists, age 16-25.

For more information and details on how to submit entries, visit baychamberconcerts.org.

