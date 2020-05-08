How about a shoutout to all the nurse’s aides? We are the ones who literally do all the heavy lifting.

We are responsible for the cleanliness, the comfort and safety of our residents. We are one-on-one, no social distancing here. Now with forced isolation from loved ones, they need our emotional support more than ever as well.

I want to thank my co-workers: the nurses, housekeepers, kitchen staff, laundry, maintenance and fellow aides without whom my job would be even harder.

But who is looking out for our health and safety? We are forced to re-use masks with not only the OK, but also the recommendation of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Why can’t we do better?

Emily Weeks

Cornish

