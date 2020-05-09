Re: “Letter to the editor: Quarantine worked, but it’s no longer needed,” by Pamela Brant (May 6):
Yes, it is true, as Ms. Brant notes, that thousands of Americans die annually of various diseases. The difference with COVID-19? A patient’s heart disease or cancer generally do not also kill the attending physician, nurse, medical tech or adjacent staff.
As someone who has several family members in medicine working in appalling conditions across the country in various hospitals, I can only plead for our fellow citizens to use common sense during this desperate time. Stay home if you can. Wear a mask. Keep the faith.
Deirdre Felton
Rockland
