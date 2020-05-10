A Hollis man out of jail on bail for a domestic violence assault charge was arrested Saturday after allegedly assaulting the same victim for a second time.

Darin Kilton, 50, was taken into custody after Maine State Police responded to a 911 call from a Hollis resident who said she had been assaulted by Kilton. Prior to the troopers’ arrival, Kilton had fled into nearby woods. Two law enforcement officers, including a corporal from the K9 unit, located Kilton soon thereafter. He was taken into custody without incident, according to state police.

Kilton had been out of jail on bail conditions on charges of domestic violence assault, theft by unauthorized use, and operating under the influence.

Troopers determined through their investigation that Kilton had committed another domestic violence assault and was also violating bail conditions by being intoxicated and having contact with the victim, according to state police.

Kilton was transported to the York County Jail, where he was charged with domestic violence assault and violating conditions for release. He was not allowed bail.

