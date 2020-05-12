PORTLAND — City voters can now request absentee ballots for the July 14 state primary and school budget referendum election.
“In light of COVID-19, we are encouraging people to use this service in order to vote during this election. Ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day,” the city said in a press release.
Ballots can be requested by visiting the state’s absentee ballot request website.
The city clerk’s office is closed to the public, but when it reopens any voter wishing to register to vote, request an absentee ballot or vote by absentee, will be able to do Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
