Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 5/13 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee Zoom
Thur. 5/14 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Zoom
Thur. 5/14 4 p.m. Economic Development Committee Zoom
Thur. 5/14 5:30 p.m. Joint City/School Finance Committee Zoom
Fri. 5/15 12 p.m. Development Corporation Board Zoom
Mon. 5/18 5:30 p.m. City Council
Mon. 5/18 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee
Tues. 5/19 11:30 a.m. Land Bank Commission Zoom
Tues. 5/19 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom
Tues. 5/19 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 5/20 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
Wed. 5/20 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
Wed. 5/20 5:30 p.m. Sustainability & Transportation Committee
