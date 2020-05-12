Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  5/13  5:30 p.m.  Housing Committee  Zoom

Thur.  5/14  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners  Zoom

Thur.  5/14  4 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  Zoom

Thur.  5/14  5:30 p.m.  Joint City/School Finance Committee  Zoom

Fri.  5/15  12 p.m.  Development Corporation Board  Zoom

Mon.  5/18  5:30 p.m.  City Council

Mon.  5/18  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee

Tues.  5/19  11:30 a.m.  Land Bank Commission  Zoom

Tues.  5/19  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom

Tues.  5/19  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  5/20  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee

Wed.  5/20  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  Zoom

Wed.  5/20  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability & Transportation Committee

