St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center
Anneke Lillian Wiley, born April 21 to Joel Wiley and Need first name Kirsten Petrie of Monmouth. Grandparents are Dale and Marianne Wiley of Tenants Harbor and Steve and Kim Mickey of Leeds.
Zaire Amal Bankins, born April 27 to Shanisha Teague and Tyreek Rankins of Lewiston. Grandparents are Ann Bulle, Carlton Haynes, Shanicka Chestnut and Tariq Rankins, all of Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Laura Smith of Avon and James Francis of New Gloucester.
