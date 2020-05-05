Red Cross Blood Drive
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, 28 High St., next to the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is by appointment only. No walk-ins accepted. Donors must wear face masks that cover both nose and mouth in accordance with CDC guidelines. If the donor does not have a mask, the Red Cross will provide one. Donor’s temperature will be taken at the door. No guests will be allowed to accompany donors inside. Refreshments will consist of prepackaged foods only.
Please call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter 04578 in the search bar.
