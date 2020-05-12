Ruth Estes Weeks 1932 – 2020 HARPSWELL – Ruth Estes Weeks, born October 18, 1932, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. She was a native of Auburn, Maine, the daughter of Philip Vernon Estes and Ruth Abbott Estes (Bishop). The families were lifelong summer residents of South Harpswell. Ruth graduated from Edward Little High School in 1950; from Wheaton College, Norton, Mass., in 1954; and received an MLS degree from the University of Maine, Orono, in 1972. On June 29, 1957, she married Harold Cass Weeks Jr., at the High Street Congregational Church in Auburn. They were together for 53 years until Mr. Weeks died in 2010. They lived in Connecticut for two years before returning to South Harpswell in 1959. Their son, Harold, was born in that year. Mrs. Weeks was the librarian at the Williams-Cone School in Topsham from 1969 – 1998. She served on the state committee which established the Maine Student Book Award. Before she retired, the school library was renamed in her honor. Prior to her employment, as a volunteer, she helped establish the library at the West Harpswell School. She was always active in parent-teacher organizations. After retirement she continued to volunteer in MSAD #75 libraries. In 1999, she was honored by the Topsham Grange as Citizen of the Year. Mrs. Weeks was a member of the Elijah Kellogg Congregational Church in Harpswell Center. Among her activities there she served on the Congregational Council, the Building Committee, the Missions Board, Assistant Clerk of the Church, and as secretary of the Women’s Fellowship. From 1966 -1967 she served as president of the Harpswell Garden Club of which she was a member for over 50 years. For 34 years she was secretary of the Harpswell Neck Fire and Rescue Service and was elected as honorary director. She was a member of the King’s Daughters of Harpswell as well as several other local organizations. She enjoyed her family, friends, her garden, and living by the sea. Mrs. Weeks was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and two sisters: Mary Krohn and Margaret Estes. She is survived by her son, Harold C. Weeks III of Harpswell; two brothers, Robert Estes (Lois) Kimberling City, Mo., and Paul Estes (Gisela) of Plymouth, N.H.; four half-siblings, Philis Rogers, Philip Estes, Penny Estes, and Allison Wallace Estes; nephews, Robert Estes Jr. (Shari), Richard Estes (Margueritta), and Christopher Estes; nieces, Carolyn Bumatay (Randolph) and Heide Estes, and 14 great-nephews and nieces, as well as many cousins. A memorial service will be held at the Elijah Kellogg Church at a date to be determined. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mary Dana Abbott Scholarship Fund, Wheaton College, Norton, Mass., or the Elijah Kellogg Church.

