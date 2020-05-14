Arts

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, latest issue of MMPA Antidote at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

Wednesday 5/20

Justin Maxwell of Maine Dead Project Live Stream, part of Portland House of Music’s Locked Down with [P]HOME concert series, 8 p.m. at portlandhouseofmusic.com/event/justin-maxwell-live-stream/.

Friday 5/22

Livestream Concert: Laura Cantrell, 7 p.m. via Facebook Live, presented by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. Visit the library’s Facebook page or thomasmemoriallibrary.org/live-music-at-tml/ for more information.

Live from Home with Connor Garvey, 7:30 p.m., presented by Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. See Facebook page for details.

Sam Whitman Live Stream, part of Portland House of Music’s Locked Down with [P]HOME concert series, 8 p.m. at portlandhouseofmusic.com/event/sam-whitman-live-stream/.

Tuesday 5/26

House Show #5: Jacob Augustine, 8 p.m., presented by SPACE Gallery in Portland on Instagram Live. space538.org.

Wednesday 5/27

Tom Faunce Live Stream, part of Portland House of Music’s Locked Down with [P]HOME concert series, 8 p.m. at portlandhouseofmusic.com/event/tom-faunce-live-stream/.

Thursday 5/28

Virtual Symphony 101, 10 a.m. via Zoom, presented by Portland Symphony Orchestra. RSVP to Melanie Morse at [email protected] Visit portlandsymphony.org/event/pso-symphony-101/ for more information.

International Contemporary Ensemble Virtual Concert, 7-8 p.m., part of Portland Ovations Bicentennial Series. Free, registration on Eventbrite required. Visit portlandovations.org/event/international-contemporary-ensemble/ for more information.

Ongoing

317 Main Community Music Center, 30 minute concerts featuring teaching artists at 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays on Instagram, Facebook and Vimeo, and at 317main.org under “Listen.” Open mic every other week on Zoom. Sign up at [email protected] Free. Spring classes will also be online.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, entire collection searchable online along with selected exhibits, Visit From Home activities, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Chocolate Church Arts Center Live From Home Series presents online concerts streamed via the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page. Free, check Facebook for schedule.

Chris Ross, live Facebook stream, 6 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday night, acoustic set. Free.

Cove Street Arts in Portland presents virtual exhibitions at covestreetarts.com.

Daponte String Quartet, digital content posted at 7 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube.

The Fresnel Theater in Portland presents virtual ComedySportz, a series of improv comedy shows at 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Pay-what-you-will. Visit The Fresnel Theater’s Facebook page for more information.

Jazz Sesh Facebook Group hosted by Blue in Portland, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants under 21 must have an adult present. Visit portcityblue.com for more information and a link to the Facebook group.

MMPA Antidote, positive and upbeat posts and links by Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, available at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org. Readers are also invited to send images.

Palaver Strings: Palaver Solo Sessions, 10-week live-streamed series at 7 p.m. every Thursday until June 4 on Facebook or Instagram, Visit palaverstrings.org for more information and to see a line-up of performers.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum on the Bowdoin College campus is offering collections and exhibitions to view online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland House of Music presents Locked Down with [P]HOME Home Streaming Series. Visit portlandhouseofmusic.com/events for schedule.

Portland Museum of Art offers browsable collections online, as well as videos and podcasts. Visit portlandmuseum.org and scroll down to “Stay Connected!”

PSO: Notes from Home, digital video series by Portland Symphony Orchestra musicians who perform, demonstrate their instruments and talk about their professional careers. Available on Facebook and Instagram, as well as portlandsymphony.org.

SPACE Gallery of Portland House Shows, 8 p.m. Tuesdays on Instagram Live. Donations accepted via Venmo @space-gallery. Visit space538.org/calendar/ for schedule.

Benefits

Greater Portland Landmarks UnGala, June 12, virtual alternate to annual fundraiser, tickets available now. Visit portlandlandmarks.org/birthdaybash for event and ticket information.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Portland fundraising walk, choose a date in May to take a walk. Replaces Good Friday Walk fundraiser, more details at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/2020goodfridaywalk.

Maine Audubon Snowy Egret Virtual 5K Run/Walk, through June 1, details at runsignup.com/Race/ME/Scarborough/snowyegret5k.

Special Olympics Maine Raffle & Auction, raffle winner will receive a snowmobile, a four-wheeler and a Sea-do. Tickets $20, available until October by calling 879-0489, or mailing checks to Special Olympics Maine, 125 John Roberts Road Unit #5, South Portland, ME 04106.

Saturday 5/30

A Different Story, 8 p.m., a virtual alternative to Bet Ha’am’s of South Portland annual fundraiser A Storied Affair. Includes storytelling from three authors and a raffle. Visit bethaam.org/storied-affair/ for event and ticket information.

Ongoing

United Way of Maine Urgent Needs Fund to help local initiatives and agencies at unitedwaysofmaine.org/covid/.

Books/Authors

Thursday 5/21

Spotlight Lecture: “Sigh, Gone” by Phuc Tran with Jaed Coffin, 7 p.m. Free and open to all via Zoom. Visit Portland Public Library’s Facebook page or portlandlibrary.com/series/spotlight-lecture-series/ for more information.

Ongoing

Books & Brews, 6 p.m. via Zoom first Wednesday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Share what you’re reading and drinking. Visit curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/6218333 to register.

Monday Afternoon Book Group, 1 p.m. via Zoom first Monday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

Patron Picks Parlor: An Online Book Discussion Group, 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Visit southportlandlibrary.com for more information.

“The Orphan’s Tales,” live free reading series by Cat Valente, Maine sci-fi author, on YouTube live every night until lockdown ends. youtube.com/user/thelearnedcat.

Bulletin Board

Wednesday 5/20

United Way of Greater Portland Online Coffee and Conversation, 8-8:30 a.m. Liz Cotter Schlax, president and CEO, will discuss United Way of Greater Portland’s efforts to address the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. RSVP at [email protected] Visit unitedwaygp.org for details.

Ongoing

Citizens Climate Lobby Virtual Hangout, 3-4 p.m. via Zoom, Sundays through June 14. Free, citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Dog Cookie Bin, open at St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, for pups that still need their walks during social distancing. Pet owners can also leave a dog biscuit donation in the bin.

Maine Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications young Maine women pursuing degrees in science or engineering through June 1. Applications at mainecf.org.

Classes & Tutorials

“A Victory Garden for ME,” overview of vegetable gardening, from how to get started and what to plant to tending and harvesting at extension.umaine.edu/gardening/2020/04/29/vegetable-gardening-where-to-begin. Free, registration not required, 942-7396.

Food Preservation Webinar Series, 2-2:45 p.m. Tuesdays from May 26 to Oct. 27, presented by University of Maine Cooperative Extension. Free (optional $5 donation per session). Sign up at extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/food-preservation-webinar-series/.

Backyard Poultry Keepers, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has new publications at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/poultry.

Gardening with Native Plants, University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Audubon four-part series of online classes, May 6-27, weekly 2-3 p.m. Suggested donation $10, register at extension.umaine.edu/register/product/gardening-for-wildlife or contact Becky Gray, 781-6099.

MoneyMatters, free online financial education course hosted by Evergreen Credit Union. Four, 20-minute downloadable videos and PDF presentations at egcu.org/money.

Ongoing

ecomaine nonprofit waste management organization, learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

Greater Portland Landmarks, download free activity books for kids at portlandlandmarks.org under education/publications, and free videos of lectures for adults at portlandlandmarks.org/videos.

“Growing Maine Gardeners,” extension.umaine.edu, features a new activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages, including making seed tape and forcing branches to bloom indoors. The focus is on family-friendly indoor and outdoor gardening projects. Call 581-3877, email [email protected]

Lincoln County Historical Association Education Outreach Program, lessons for grades 3 and up geared to American Colonial and early 19th century history. Free at lincolncountyhistory.org. Click on Learn, then Youth, and pick Education Outreach.

Maine Audubon, weekly post on environmental science for grades 6-8 at maineaudubon.org/education/connections.

Maine Dept. of Education: Rural Aspirations website supports teachers and families in community-based learning at communitylearningforme.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce live webinars and virtual events, portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

STEM and Minute-To-Win-It style challenges Tuesdays and Thursdays, Yarmouth Community Services Facebook page and yarmouthcommunityservices.org.

“The Learning Space,” Maine teachers host on Maine Public Television, for students in grades 3 to 5 at 12:30 p.m. weekdays.

The Telling Room in Portland, open virtually to support teachers, instructors, parents and students with distance learning, including daily writing prompts for young writers on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. tellingroom.org/stories.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H Learn at Home for parents, caregivers and students, 581-3877 or [email protected] for more information. extension.umaine.edu/4h/learn-at-home/.

UMaine’s Fogler Library: New Remote Learning Resource guide for K-12 students, families, and educators, bit.ly/3bNKb8P.

Virtual Science Café for Teens, hosted by University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H for in grades 7-12 each Tuesday from 3-3:45 p.m. Learn about science in action in an informal discussion. Registration required for each session at 581-3877, [email protected]

Wolfe’s Neck Farm, educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

Dining In

Ongoing

Deering Center Community Church in Portland, food available Wednesday afternoons through Friday while supplies last, reserve a box before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday through [email protected] or leave a message at 773-2423.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry, prepackaged bags of food 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit fcsmaine.org/covid-19-update/ for more information.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, is offering to-go lunches and pre-packed boxes outside the eastern entrance and the food pantry. Visit mchpp.org/covid/ for details or call 725-2716.

Donations Needed

Seek Elderly Alone – Renew Courage and Hope programs need toilet paper, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, cleaning supplies, tissues, and liquid hand soaps. To donate call 725-2624 for a pick-up/drop off date at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick.

Ongoing

Deering Center Community Church Food Bank, demand is growing for juices, pasta sauce, cereals, peanut butter, jelly, tuna fish and eggs, which can be left inside the entrance door at 15 Alba St., Portland, Tuesdays through Fridays or on the stairs to the entrance. Anyone that needs food can email [email protected] or leave a message at 773-2423.

Independence Association in Brunswick, a nonprofit supporting residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, houses clients with health vulnerabilities and is preparing in case anyone develops COVID-19 symptoms. A list for needed items has been posted on amazon.com.

Falmouth Food Pantry, donations can be made via check made out to the Falmouth Food Pantry and mailed to 279 Middle Road, Falmouth, ME 04105 or PayPal at paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1807575.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Portland, donations sought at app.etapestry.com/hosted/HabitatforHumanityofGreate_1/OnlineDonation.html.

Maine Farmland Trust and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association accepting donations at 78270.blackbaudhosting.com/78270/Operations.

Yarmouth Community Food Pantry needs pasta sauce, beans, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, canned vegetables and canned fruit. Donations can be placed at the rear of the First Parish Church, 116 Main St., in the basket by the Food Pantry door.

Health

Virtual Tai Chi + QiGong, noon Wednesdays through May 27. Go to dempseycenter.org/programs/virtual-tai-chi-qigong-online/ to register.

Ongoing

COVID-19 Food Safety Information, University of Maine Cooperative Extension links to fact sheets, guidelines and videos about proper disinfection techniques, food purchasing and storage, recipes using pantry staples, role of hand washing in food safety, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-safety.

People Plus in Brunswick, free exercise videos online at peopleplusmaine.org/article/people-plus-free-exercise-videos.

YMCA, free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org/.

Kids

Ongoing

OUT Maine hosts a different virtual activity Monday-Friday. All programs are free, but advance registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs. Future Virtual Rainbow Ball events can also be found online.

Thomas Memorial Library is offering virtual programs. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to live streams.

Merrill Memorial Library’s Mrs. O’Connor read aloud, 4 p.m. every week day on Facebook Live and Instagram.

Miss Mary Story Time, 10:15 a.m. Fridays, pictures books Mondays and Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

Peaks Island Children’s Zoom Book Group, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For grades 3-6. Contact [email protected] for details on how to join.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department is sharing stories nightly at 7 p.m. with young readers at facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF. Also included on Facebook and Instagram are games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program, 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Teen Read Aloud Live, 3 p.m. Thursdays, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. “Carry On” by Rainbow Rowell via instagram.com/tmlteen/.

Libraries

Chebeague Island Library, Wi-Fi accessible from the parking lot. Book drop is closed. Check cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for updates.

Cundy’s Harbor Library, Wi-Fi accessible outside the Harpswell building. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library, cloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks from Brunswick. Visit curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for instructions. Similarly, Flipster can be used to access digital magazines at curtislibrary.com/flipster-downloadable-magazines/.

Freeport Community Library, virtual library with links to eBooks, audiobooks, YouTube videos and more. Visit sites.google.com/view/freeportlibrary.

Merrill Memorial Library, has free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org/library_event/tumblebooks/. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Patten Free Library in Bath, book drop open as of May 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary/.

Portland Public Library, cloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit portlandlibrary.com/highlight/cloudlibrary/ for instructions. Visit the library’s Facebook page for information about virtual activities.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland, open for curbside service starting May 26. Go online for details. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library, digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy, are available at scarboroughlibrary.org. Book return now open.

South Portland Public Library book drops at 482 Broadway and 155 Wescott Road are open. The library offers access to the the Digital Maine Library. Visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library, cloudLibrary and TumbleBooks are accessible to check out eBooks from Cape Elizabeth. Kanopy (streaming service partnered with public libraries) and the Digital Maine Library are also accessible at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library, Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Visit topshamlibrary.org/stay-at-home-mega-list/ for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Parks and Nature

Stage 1 of Gov. Janet Mills’ reopening plan includes the usage of parks, trails and recreation fields. Go online or call your town’s parks and recreation department for the most up-to-date information.

Ongoing

Bath McMann Track & Field are open. Visit cityofbath.com/departments/ParksRecreationForestryCemeteries for a full list of park and trail closures.

Brunswick parks and trails are open, but playgrounds, athletic fields, restrooms, outdoor athletic courts and the dog park are closed until further notice. Visit brunswickme.org/191/Parks-Recreation for updates.

Cape Elizabeth’s Fort Williams Park is open to pedestrians and bicycles only. Visit capeelizabeth.com for updates.

Cumberland town parks are open. Visit cumberlandmaine.com/parks for a full list.

Falmouth Land Trust trails are all open, but visitors are still urged to follow social distancing guidelines. Visit falmouthlandtrust.org for more information.

Falmouth parks and trails are open, but playgrounds remain closed. Visit falmouthme.org for updates.

Freeport parks and trails are open with restrictions detailed at freeportmaine.com. Playground and group meetings areas are closed. Winslow Memorial Park access is limited; if the gate house parking lot is full, the park is at capacity and you should return at another time.

Greater Portland Landmarks, free, online self-guided walking tours, portlandlandmarks.org.

Harpswell parks and trails are open. The town asks that rules, such as keeping pets under control, are strictly followed. View the Harpswell Guide at harpswell.maine.gov.

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. Buildings are closed. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/. Check maineaudubon.org for more events as they are added.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine, maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

North Yarmouth town parks are open. Visit northyarmouth.org/parks-and-recreation-committee/webforms/town-parks for a full list.

Portland parks and trails are open, but playgrounds and baseball fields are closed. Visit portlandmaine.gov/182/Parks-Recreation-Facilities for a link to an interactive map showing the status of open spaces. All parking lots associated with the Back Cove trail are closed due to overcrowding until the governor’s emergency order ends.

Scarborough parks, trails and beaches are open unless otherwise noted at scarboroughmaine.org or with signage.

South Portland parks and trails are open, but recreation facilities and playgrounds are closed and programs are suspended. Visit southportlandme.myrec.com for more details.

Topsham Parks and Recreation activities and programs have been suspended, but public parks are still open. All playing fields and playgrounds are not in use and park facilities such as restrooms are closed. Visit topshammaine.com for updates.

Yarmouth parks and trails, except for the West Side Trail, are open. All playgrounds are closed. Visit yarmouthcommunityservices.org/open-spaces-1 for a full list.

Support

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, to register see communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available for around-the-clock care and support.

Clapping for Workers at hospitals, nursing homes nightly Deering Center neighborhood event in Portland at 7 p.m. Participants social distance on doorsteps and sidewalks and clap to say thank you. See Deering Center Neighborhood Association Facebook page for details.

Deering Center Neighborhood: Step Outside Your Doorstep and Sing with Your Neighbors, every Saturday at 9 a.m. in Portland.

Dempsey Connects, virtual support for cancer patients at dempseycenter.org/virtual-services-resources.

Freeport Community Services Thrift Shop is taking requests via phone and email for emergency clothing and household items. Contact Sarah Lundin at 865-3985 ext. 205 or [email protected] Visit fcsmaine.org/covid-19-update/ for more information.

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line, leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 x 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

Maine Farmland Trust and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association are introducing new Maine Farm Emergency Grants of up to $2,000 to assist farmers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Details can be found at mainefarmlandtrust.org and mofga.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line, a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon-10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine, a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, is connecting staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength, online exercises to cope with daily challenges visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times, and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

Workshops/Talks

Greater Portland Landmarks, Preservation Month celebration, content about historic people and places at portlandlandmarks.org.

Thursday 5/21

Returning to Work and the “New Normal”: Legal Issues facing Employers in the Wake of COVID-19, 1-2 p.m. Free webinar hosted by Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. Visit portlandregion.com for details.

“The State of Maine Wildlife,” speaker series with Judy Camuso, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted via Zoom by Maine Audubon, see maineaudubon.coursestorm.com.

Thursday 5/28

Webinar: The Science of COVID-19, 3-4:30 p.m. via Zoom, presented by Bioscience Association of Maine. Visit biomaine.org/event/webinar-the-science-of-covid-19/ to register.

Ongoing

Daily Fika via Zoom, 10 a.m. Monday-Friday, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org/fika/ for more information and to register.

Institute for Family-Owned Business is offering online webinars. Many are free, but donations appreciated. Preregistration required at fambusiness.org.

Online Library Knitting Group, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Email [email protected] for access.

Parent Chats, 7 p.m. Mondays via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org/parent-chats/ for more information and to register.

Virtual Craft Meetup, 5 p.m. via Zoom Mondays through July, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email Sarah at [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: