Hannaford Supermarkets is looking to hire roughly 2,000 workers at stores throughout its five-state territory including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Massachusetts, the company said Thursday.

A company spokeswoman would not specify how many of the job openings are in Maine, but she noted that the state is home to roughly one-third of the Scarborough-based supermarket chain’s 182 stores.

The hiring effort is designed to support stores, existing associates and customers during a period of increased demand related to the global coronavirus pandemic, as well as providing additional capacity for Hannaford To Go curbside pickup service, the company said in a news release.

“We are actively growing the Hannaford team and expediting our efforts to hire and train new associates,” said Hannaford Director of Talent Development Scott LeClair in the release. “Expanding our team will allow us to better serve our customers while continuing to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our shoppers and associates.”

Hannaford said it has hired more than 2,200 store associates since mid-March. As part of the large-scale hiring effort, the chain is working with major employers in the hospitality, tourism and retail industries to connect furloughed workers with open positions within its stores, it said.

Available positions vary by store with an emphasis on front end, grocery stockers and Hannaford To Go. Full and part-time positions are available, as well as temporary positions, it said.

Interested applicants can visit Hannaford.com/Careers for more information and to complete an online application.

