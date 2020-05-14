A secretive intelligence office run by the Maine State Police has kept an illegal database of gun owners, illegally conducted surveillance on peace activists and regularly circumvented federal privacy laws, a new federal whistleblower lawsuit alleges.

Maine State Police Trooper George Loder says he was demoted and suffered professional retaliation when he called out what he saw as illegal activity at the Maine Information and Analysis Center, an Augusta-based operation known as a fusion center. Loder alleges the fusion center regularly broke privacy laws, overstepped its legal authority and often investigated people associated with lawful protests, sometimes using flimsy legal pretexts — for example, that demonstrators may litter during a protest — to justify prying into private lives.

The lawsuit says that in September 2018, the fusion center targeted people demonstrating against the controversial Central Maine Power transmission line project, and shared what it learned about the activists with CMP. In other instances, it collected and permanently retained information on counselors and volunteers for the group Seeds of Peace, which runs a camp in Maine where it encourages young people from around the world to become peace activists.

Other alleged privacy violations include the illegal use of data collected from license plate readers to target suspected drug traffickers. Loder’s lawsuit also says the state police, which conduct background checks on people who seek to buy a gun through a federally licensed gun dealer, illegally retained their personal information, creating a de-facto gun registry, in violation of federal law.

The suit was filed May 7 against Maine State Police Colonel John Cote, and two of Loder’s former supervisors, Lt. Scott Ireland, and Sgt. Michael Johnston, and asks for compensation and for Loder’s previous position to be restored.

The MIAC was created in 2006 by gubernatorial order to encourage information-sharing and collaboration between state and federal law enforcement agencies to stop large-scale criminal activity and terrorism. Because it receives federal funding, the center is bound to follow strict federal privacy laws limiting what citizen information police can collect and share without a warrant or court order, in addition to state privacy rules that also limit what information can be collected and shared.

Loder began interacting with the fusion center regularly in 2017 at weekly staff meetings, where he saw how state police “completely ignore” their own privacy policy, federal privacy laws, and “regularly (engage) in violations of state law, federal law, and rules of criminal procedure,” often collecting information that would typically require a judicial warrant or court order, the lawsuit says.

Loder has been a trooper since 1994, and worked for about a year at the fusion center in 2012 before he was reassigned in 2013 to a similar group run by the FBI, the state’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, according to the suit. In his position with the anti-terrorism task force, Loder straddled the state and federal law enforcement worlds, which required him to keep intelligence and information collected by federal authorities separate from information collected by state authorities.

While Loder was at all times a state police trooper and Maine employee, in some aspects of his position he reported to the FBI, and in other aspects he reported to Maine State Police supervisors. His access to federal law enforcement files and participation in federal intelligence analysis meant that Loder was expected to follow FBI guidelines as if he was a special agent, the lawsuit alleges.

The friction began when Loder started interacting regularly with the fusion center in November 2017, according to the suit. Johnston, a supervisor at the fusion center, asked that Loder begin sitting in on weekly meetings and pressured Loder to share confidential information collected by the FBI, in breach of privacy laws and internal policy that such requests to be made in writing, which generates a record that is entered into that investigation’s file, it says.

When Loder refused to comply and reported his concerns about what he believed were illegal surveillance practices, one of the supervisors threatened to charge Loder with insubordination and told Loder he needed to “get on board with the fusion center concept,” according to the lawsuit.

“At the end of the day you are still a member of the State Police and I’m your supervisor,” Johnston told Loder, according to the suit, and questioned the “value of having a State Police Detective go around pretending to be an FBI Agent.”

The lawsuit appears to validate long-standing criticism that Maine’s fusion center and others like it, with their unique supervisory structure and little public accountability or transparency, are ripe for abuse.

Maine State Police have refused to reveal what surveillance tools are being used by the center, citing an unusual Maine law that shields the information as confidential investigation methods. Maine Legislators have proposed changes to state law to provide more transparency.

In 2015, then-Gov. Paul LePage enlisted the help of the fusion center to crack down on drug trafficking in the state, prompting renewed public interest in the group.

The gubernatorial order that created the fusion center calls for a board to oversee its conduct, but the language does not stipulate how many people sit on the board or what their background or expertise should be. In 2015, the oversight board consisted of three members, but today, it is composed of a dozen people, including Cote and Johnston, who are defendants in the lawsuit. All but three board members work in law enforcement or government. They are private attorney Tracey Collins; a member of the public, Michael Feldman; and Bruce Lewis, head of security for Central Maine Power.

The Fusion center website lists the board members’ names, but has no information on when or where they meet, what they discuss, or what decisions they have made or what issues they are considering. There are no publicly available board agendas on the agency’s website, and there is nothing that indicates how the board members were selected, who nominated them or what qualifications they must possess to be considered for the role.

This story will be updated.

