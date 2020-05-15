BRUNSWICK – Lindell “Kenney” Smith, 69, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2020 at his home.Kenney was born in Augusta to Leon E. and Phyllis M. Smith on Nov. 2, 1950. He graduated from Monmouth Academy in 1968, attended SMVTI for a year before earning his bachelor’s degree in business from Thomas College in Waterville, in 1973.Kenney was a ski instructor at Squaw Mountain in Greenville during the late 1970s, where he skied by day and played music by night. He later worked at Digital Equipment Corporation for several years, then opened his own business, Custom Electronics, which he ran for 20 years. He built a house in West Gardiner on Cobbosseecontee Lake with his wife where he enjoyed boating, waterskiing, and spending time with his family and friends. Music, bicycling, and family and friends were Kenney’s greatest passions in life. Kenney played the piano and sang in many bands and music groups, including the Hole in the Wall Gang, the Imposters, Harry and Walter, and Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations.He was also an avid bicyclist – he raced for several years, rode his bicycle across the country twice, and never missed a chance on a sunny summer day to go out for a long ride.As a person, Kenney was the best. He was kind, honest, and compassionate so everyone around him wanted to be there. His patience, acceptance, and tolerance of people was truly amazing. Kenney’s positive outlook on life was inspiring and motivating and made his many friendships that much stronger. If any person needed a role model and a positive influence Kenney was there for them. Kenney was an amazing and devoted father to his two children, always living life to the fullest and making memories. He enjoyed camping, skiing, bicycling, electronics, boating, and doing anything with the people he loved. Kenney retired in Brunswick in 2019.Kenney is preceded in death by his parents, Leon E. Smith and Phyllis M. Smith. Kenney is survived by his children and their spouses, Lee Corey Smith and wife Allison of Springvale, Jennifer Morgan Kimball and husband Nicholas of Scarborough; his former wife, Mary Smith of Portland; his sisters and their spouses Laurel Smith of Readfield, and Penny Ruksznis and husband Tom of Skowhegan; and his nieces and nephews Ryan Conrad, Kristen Favreau, Craig Ruksznis, and Amanda Austin. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 22 at 2 p.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service will be a small private event for immediate family only. Friends and family are invited to witness a live stream of Kenney’s services through the link on his obituary Tribute Wall at http://www.brackettfh.com. Please log on to join us in celebrating Kenney’s life. Live streaming will commence 30 minutes prior to the service.When restrictions lift, there will be a large celebration of life to gather and remember Kenney. Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MaineGeneral Healthto benefit theHarold Alfond Centerfor Cancer Care.Please send your gift to:MaineGeneral HealthOffice of PhilanthropyP.O. Box 828Waterville, ME 04903-0828

