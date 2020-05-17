Editor’s Note: We have been asking readers what they are cooking, and why, while shut up at home. This week, reader and Gray resident Lynn Allyn Young tells us about cooking with one of our favorite ingredients — Maine blueberries.

“Last August, on the very last day Ridgeberry Farm was open, I drove over from Gray to Appleton and bought 16 pounds of precious, delicious wild blueberries. Then I hurried home and froze them. I would have enough for pies, muffins and jams, and more all winter long. This past month they’ve been calling to me from inside the freezer – and I’ve answered. Just because I can’t be with family right now, there’s no reason to ‘social distance’ myself from the most delicious recipe for blueberry pie I’ve ever found. But I can guarantee that I’ll be bringing tons of blueberry dishes to our next family gathering. These blueberries are too good not to share!”

Blueberry Pie

Young found this recipe on the Williams-Sonoma website. If you don’t have fresh blueberries, use frozen blueberries (don’t thaw them) and increase the baking time by 10 to 15 minutes.

Makes 1 (9-inch) pie

2 rolled-out pastry rounds

4 cups blueberries

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

3⁄4 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1⁄2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Fold 1 dough round in half and carefully transfer it to a 9-inch pie dish. Unfold and ease the round into the pan, without stretching it, patting it firmly into the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Using kitchen scissors, trim the edge of the dough, leaving 3/4 inch of overhang. Set the dough-lined pan aside, along with the other dough round, in a cool place until ready to use.

Place the blueberries in a large bowl, sprinkle with the lemon juice and toss to coat. Stir together the sugar, cornstarch, lemon zest, salt and cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle the sugar mixture over the berries and toss to distribute evenly. Immediately transfer the berry filling to the dough-lined pan. Dot with the butter.

Fold the reserved dough round in half and carefully position it over half of the filled pie. Unfold and trim the edge neatly, leaving 1 inch of overhang, then fold the edge of the top round under the edge of the bottom round and crimp the edges to seal. Using a small, sharp knife, cut an asterisk 4 to 5 inches across in the center of the top to allow steam to escape during baking.

Refrigerate the pie until the dough is firm, 20 to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, position a rack in the lower third of an oven and preheat to 375 degrees F.

Bake the pie until the crust is golden and the filling is thick and bubbling, 50 to 60 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely to set, 1 to 2 hours. Serve at room temperature or rewarm in a 350 degree F oven for 10 to 15 minutes just before serving.

