FALMOUTH – Joan Marie (Deady) Pinard, peacefully passed away in Falmouth on May 13, 2020, at the age of 83. Joan was born in Worcester, Mass., a daughter of Joseph and June Deady.She married the love of her life, Raymond Pinard, and they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Joan and Ray raised two daughters, Jean and Kathleen, in Oxford, Mass. They later moved from Massachusetts to Ormond Beach, Fla., to enjoy their retirement years with dear friends. Joan and Ray enjoyed traveling and adventuring together, and had some of their favorite memories in Ireland, Alaska, the Canadian Rockies and Panama.Joan’s truest passion and purpose was her family, especially when it came to being a proud, nurturing Grammy to Luke and Bradley Barbour, and Molly and Jonathan Joseph. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, and wasn’t afraid to good-naturedly tell a Yankees fan that they were rooting for the wrong team.Joan enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, and was deeply proudof her Irish heritage. Joan had what her daughters affectionately referred to as “the gift of gab”; she carried the unique ability to strike up a conversation with anyone who crossed her path,especially those with Red Sox caps or an Irish name.Joan and Ray spent many years volunteering for Meals on Wheels, and Joan always took the time to chat with each recipient until Ray gently reminded her there were more stops to make. Joan always had time to make a friend, tell a good story, or share her infectious laugh with others.Joan is survived by her two daughters, Jean Barbour and her husband Billy of Falmouth, and Kate Joseph and her husband Michael of Charleston, S.C.; her niece, Laura Capalbo; andmany cousins of the Mulcahy clan of Worcester, Mass.She is predeceased by her sister, Judy and her brother, Joe.Joan’s family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Sedgewood Commons, as well as her extraordinary nurse, Mercedes, from Compassus Hospice. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Joan’s online guest book. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to support the resident activities atSedgewood Commons.Checks can be made out toSedgewood Commons,22 Northbrook DriveFalmouth, ME 04105

