U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said over the weekend that President Trump did not follow federal law when he fired a Steve Linick last Friday without notifying Congress.

Collins made the statement in a post on Twitter, which appeared to get a direct response from the president, who directed his own tweet back at Collins on Sunday.

Linick, an inspector general with the U.S. Justice Department, was fired by the president at the request of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after Pompeo charged Linick for undermining the work of the State Department.

The Office of the U.S. Inspector General, is a federal government watchdog agency, meant to ensure government officials follow federal law. Collin was the co-sponsor of a 2008 law that protects watchdogs like Linick from being fired abruptly for political purposes.

“In 2008, I coauthored with former Sens. McCaskill and Lieberman The Inspector General Reform Act (P.L. 110-40), which among other provisions requires the President to notify Congress 30 days prior to the removal of an Inspector General along with the reasons for the removal,” Collins tweeted on Saturday, hours after the news of the firing. “The President has not provided the kind of justification for the removal of IG Linick required by this law.”

On Sunday, Trump called out Collins in a tweet that appeared to have been partly prompted by a news report by CBS’ 60 Minutes featuring Dr. Rick Bright, a former federal government health official who has been critical of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus.

“This whole Whistleblower racket needs to be looked at very closely, it is causing great injustice & harm,” Trump tweeted. ” I hope you are listening @SenSusanCollins . . .,” the president tweeted along with criticism for the show’s staff.

Linick, meanwhile, is also viewed as a government whistleblower and in his role at the Justice Department was investigating both possible abuse of power by Pompeo as well as U.S. arms deals with Saudi Arabia, according to the Associated Press and other media reports.

While Trump’s tweet came after Collins’ questioned the legality of the firing, it was unclear what the president is seeking from Collins, who serves in several key positions in the Senate including on the Senate’s Intelligence Committee.

Congressional Democrats have demanded Trump’s administration turn over all records related to the firing of Linick, suggesting Pompeo may be responsible for “an illegal act of retaliation.”

It also was not clear if Collins or her Republican colleagues intended to take any action in response to the firing and lack of notice.

Annie Clark, a spokeswoman for Collins, pointed Collins’ Twitter posts on Saturday and did not answer questions as to whether Collins felt intimidated by Trump’s tweet or whether Collins intended to say or do anything further in response to the president’s decision to fire Linick without following the 2008 law she helped pass.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, the ranking member of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee called the firing of Linick, a “Friday night massacre.” Menendez and his Democratic counterparts in the U.S. House have vowed to investigate the firing.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Linick was “punished for honorably performing his duty to protect the Constitution and our national security.” She said Trump ”must cease his pattern of reprisal and retaliation against the public servants who are working to keep Americans safe, particularly during this time of global emergency.”

This story will be updated.

