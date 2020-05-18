Paraphrasing Shakespeare; to open or not to open … that is the question. Surely this is the spring of our discontent. Moreover, it could be said of Gov. Janet Mills;

uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. Still, methinks the lady doth delay too much.

Maine must “re-open!” Slowly – deliberately and with utmost caution. Employing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and any other measure to keep a lid on, and “flatten” the trajectory of this unspeakable virus ravaging our way of life.

I recently enjoyed a haircut. The experience was akin to being prepped for surgery. No matter. The chair was swabbed down, I wore a mask and a tissue was banded around my neck. Grateful, I doubled the tab.

We’ve expanded our garden. Like Maine’s economy, we’ll nurture its growth. Only then will it spring back to life. These days, it’s imperative to lift our spirits. Anything – perhaps a pint of Haagen Dazs. Like a garden, our economy will not revitalize without care, effort – and some fertilizer. Which brings me to the Trump Administration.

Shakespeare’s Richard III, Act 3; “Off with his head!” On Nov. 3, Act 1; “Off with their heads!” President Trump’s exalted role and responsibility for bungling this national tragedy amidst self-serving, relentless bombast – begs for his swift departure from all the world’s stage – forevermore!

‘Till then, friends, neighbors and Mainers: to thine own self – while respecting others – be true. We are certainly all in this together.

Buddy Doyle

Gardiner

