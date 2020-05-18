Beverly Lois (Hall) Knight, 90, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco, after a brief illness.

Born in West Bethel, Maine, on Dec. 27, 1929, Beverly was the daughter of Clyde and Melba (Blake) Hall. She grew up in Albany, Maine, and graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel. In October 1951, she married the love of her life, Joseph Archer R. Knight. During their 52 years of marriage, they enjoyed many activities together including hunting, fishing and gardening. In addition, she was an avid traveler who visited many parts of the world.

She was a member of the Eastern Star in Kennebunkport.

She was employed for several years by Keuffel & Esser Corp. and later for 18 years by Corning, Inc., both of Kennebunk.

She was predeceased by her husband as well as three sisters, Ramona Cameron, Athalie Hall and Asalene Hall.

She is survived by a sister, Maryann (James) Messer, a brother-in-law Angus Cameron, both of Phoenix; her cousin Marie Noyes of Jefferson, New Hampshire, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her longtime caregivers and friends, Ronald S. Perry and Kim (Perry) Nunan, both of Kennebunkport.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk with the Rev. Jim King officiating.

Should friends desire, donations in Beverly’s memory can be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Beverly’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, www.bibbermemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »